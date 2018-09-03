Hostage negotiator to reveal secrets at IoD Young Directors Conference

One of Northern Ireland’s best regarded hostage and crisis negotiators is set to reveal the secrets of the art of negotiation to young business leaders when PSNI Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell delivers a masterclass on the subject at the Institute of Directors (IoD) Northern Ireland Young Directors Conference next month.

The event, sponsored by Barclays and hosted by the leading business body’s Young Directors Forum, takes place at the Merchant Hotel, Belfast on 5th October.

Lisa Maltman, Business Development Manager, IoD NI said: “Those that can master negotiating skills, establish themselves as top-ranked business leaders and the ability can lead to even greater opportunities in the future.

“We are pleased therefore to present a masterclass on The Art of Negotiation at this year’s Young Directors Conference as we seek to help our emerging business talent to supercharge their leadership.”

Det Supt Campbell will focus on how communication skills and a knowledge of psychology helps identify who is in charge or in control during hostage or crisis situations and why engaging in dialogue is crucial to gauging the state of mind of the subjects involved.

He will be joined at the masterclass by Tughans Corporate Partner Ciara Lagan, Dealmaker of the Year 2018 who has managed and completed deals totalling more than £100m in the last year.

The first woman to win the accolade, Ciara has acted for numerous local companies on several rounds of investment, assisting in their development and growth potential.

Lisa added: “Now in its third year, the IoD NI Young Conference provides a platform for leaders to meet together, engage in worthwhile discussions and learn leadership lessons that can make a real difference to their future careers and the prosperity of their businesses.”

The conference, which is also sponsored by Grant Thornton and MCS Group will hear a keynote address from international speaker and author Richard McCann and a panel discussion featuring ‘leaders worth following’ including Irish rugby international Claire McLaughlin and Evermore Energy founder Ciaran Devine.

The Young Directors Forum is made up of directors aged under 43 and includes representation from all sectors spanning private, public and voluntary organisations. Events are open to both members and non-members.

To find out more about the Young Directors Conference, or to book a space, visit www.iod.com/ni.

