Honorary Fellowships Awarded by Northern Regional College

Northern Regional College has awarded Honorary Fellowships to four eminent members of the local community.

Hugh Crossey, Chair of Northern Regional College’s Governing Body; Mark Hutchinson, Managing Director of Hutchinson Engineering; Professor Terri Scott, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College; and David Hunter, Chief Executive of Access Employment Limited.

The recipients of the Honorary Fellowships are: Mark Hutchinson, Managing Director of Hutchinson Engineering; Claire Galloway, Clinical Lead Nurse for Sexual Health at the Northern Health & Social Care Trust; David Hunter, Chief Executive of Access Employment Limited; and Alison Wallace, Partner at Irwin Donaghey Stockman Chartered Accountants.

Professor Terri Scott, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College, stated: “We at are very pleased to be awarding Honorary Fellowships to four such deserving recipients. All four of our honorary fellows have not only achieved great success in their professional fields but have also given back to their communities and supported the further education sector.”

Northern Regional College’s Winter Graduations took place on Thursday 13th December 2018 at the Galgorm Resort and Spa.