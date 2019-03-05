Helping period buildings be energy efficient in 2019

It is no longer necessary to expect people who live in old buildings not to optimise their insulation. Slim Glaze has become the number one choice in many prestigious jobs across Ireland and can be found in Queen’s University, Coolmore Stud Farm, Dublin National Gallery, U.S Ambassador Resident, Dromoland Castle, Ashford Castle and many more high end listed buildings across Ireland and the UK.

This product provides the alternative to turning up the heating and allows people to live more comfortably in older properties. The Slim-glaze uses the latest in warm edge spacer technology. It is physically smaller than a contemporary spacer bar and more attractive. It allows the perimeter margin to be kept to a minimum so it can be glazed in traditional glazing rebates.

Banbridge based company IMC Glass has invested in the design and manufacture of these specialist slim double glazed units that satisfy the requirements of a low sight line to be fitted in traditional timber frames.

Some Slim Glaze Benefits:

LOW SIGHT LINE

Slim Glaze double glazing has a perimeter seal from the edge of the glass to inside of spacer bar of around 7mm.

SUITABLE FOR OLD BUILDINGS

Can be easily fitted into traditional timber frames.

MINIMISES CONDENSATION

Slim Glaze double glazed units will slow down the point where dew point is reached.

THERMALLY EFFICIENT

U-values as low as 1.2 on a 6mm cavity and 1.1 on an 8-cavity.

The tech behind Slim Glaze

Conventional double glazing consists of two glass panes placed up to 20mm apart, with the cavity between the panes filled with either dry air or an inert gas such as argon. This gas reduces heat transfer through the glass due to its lower thermal conductivity. The wider the gap between the panes, the lower the heat transfer, up to an optimum level above which circulation patterns in the gas reduce the benefit.

We only use Krypton or Xenon in our Slim Glaze units

Argon has a thermal conductivity 67 percent that of air, krypton has about half the conductivity of argon, while Xenon is even more so.

These gases are used because they are non-toxic, clear, odourless, chemically inert. So by using Krypton or Xenon in our Slim-glaze units we can greatly reduce the centre pane U-value meaning that you will get the very best in heat retention while keeping the overall thickness of the unit thin

About IMC Glass

We have been supplying a vast range of options for over 25 years now, ranging from energy efficient Slim Glaze units, decorative options and a range of stock products.

From the basic glazing 4mm and 6mm float and laminate products through to the more specialist products such as fire safety glass range, Pyroguard, Georgian wire, Polished Plate and Stove Glass.

In recent years we have become Ireland’s number one manufacturer of Slim Glaze double glazing, super slim units which start from 11mm in thickness and are filled with krypton gas to ensure maximum energy efficiency.