Heating Solutions NI want to change the face of the plumbing and heating industry

Heating Solutions NI are a Belfast based company offering you the customer a highly trained, experienced, customer motivated heating engineer to attend and fix your heating problems.

All of their engineers are gas safe registered and oftec. We cover commercial appliances, domestic and leisure.

“Customers always ask us while carrying out a boiler service, how come the last company didn’t do that? Clearly we tell them, the last company didn’t service the boiler.

“What they did, was carried out a quick safety check. Manufactures require their appliances to be serviced once a year to enhanced performance and to keep the system operating as efficiently and safely as possible. Having a cheap safety check carried out will cost you more money in the long term.” states Terry Frame, the proprietor of Heating Solutions NI

All our staff are trained to the highest standards and customer satisfaction is key to us. From the moment we receive your enquiry until the moment the job is completed we will remain honest, keep in contact and provide the best most efficient service we can. Heating solutions NI is a gas safe (corgi) and oftec registered business.

No unnecessary work will be carried out and we make sure the job is done properly. Whether you are an Estate Agent, a commercial client, a tenant or a homeowner we offer the same high level of service and guarantee all of our work.

If you require competitive, component and reliable heating engineers look no further we cater for all.

Heating Solutions NI is committed to providing:

Regular progress updates

Prompt response times

The highest standards of work

Clean, tidy and safe work areas at all times

Competitive and honest pricing

Friendly and professional engineers

