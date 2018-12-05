Harbinson Mulholland take on new corporate wellbeing initiative for all staff

Local accountancy and business advisory firm, Harbinson Mulholland is hoping to highlight the importance of good healthcare both physically and mentally in the workplace, when they roll out the new Diamond Club ‘Wellbeing at Work’ initiative over the coming weeks for their staff, which will be delivered by Kingsbridge.

Angela Craigan, Partner at Harbinson Mulholland who is leading the project, is also on the board of Action Mental Health and knows the importance of engaging with your staff, especially when it comes to health matters. She said,

“As an organisation, we invest heavily in our people, so their overall wellbeing is paramount. Having become Diamond Club members and bringing the team from Kingsbridge into our office, we have identified what workplace wellness goals we want to achieve over the coming months. The teams are all looking forward to getting involved through a series of health checks, events, educational talks and the benefit of having online access to a GP when they or their families need it,” said Angela.