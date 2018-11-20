GVA acquired by Avison Young

Leading UK property advisory firm GVA is to be acquired by Canadian-based commercial real estate company Avison Young.

GVA has approximately 1,500 employees in 15 offices throughout UK, Ireland and Poland and is a majority shareholder of GVA Worldwide Ltd, an international organisation of licensed affiliate commercial real estate companies with offices across 25 countries, which includes GVA NI Ltd, based in Belfast.

Senior Director of GVA NI and GVA Worldwide Ltd Partner, Jago Bret (pictured) said, “This deal represents a significant outcome for GVA NI as a business, our clients and our staff on a local level and of course on a global scale for GVA Worldwide Ltd. We look forward to being part of a stronger global real estate advisory platform which will enable us to better service our clients and ultimately expand our client base.”

The acquisition of GVA represents the next stage in Avison Young’s aggressive growth strategy and establishes the company as the only privately held, principal-led, global and full-service real estate services firm. Avison Young will combine GVA with its existing UK operations and subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019. The combined operations of Avison Young will have 19 offices and 1,600 employees in the UK alone, working with clients on the transaction and consultancy sides of the business.

“We very much look forward to working with the Avison Young team, as we continue to promote a high-quality real estate advisory service to our clients across the Island of Ireland with our colleagues in GVA Donal O Buachalla” added Jago.

