Gurney checks out with Four Star Pizza deal

Four Star Pizza has announced an extension of its sponsorship deal with world top-5 ranking professional darts player, Daryl ‘SuperChin’ Gurney.

The 32-year old darts ace from Drumahoe in Northern Ireland currently ranks number five in the world, and has shown himself as a contender at the top level since joining the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) in 2013.

In 2017, Daryl won his first PDC title when he lifted the World Grand Prix trophy in Dublin, a victory he followed up last year when he won the 2018 Ladbrokes Players Championship, defeating World Number One Michael van Gerwen in the final.

As part of the sponsorship, Four Star Pizza will have its logo displayed on Daryl’s playing shirt for all of his 2019 fixtures. In addition, FSP has secured a number of exclusive customer and media engagement opportunities with Daryl, one of the rising stars of the sport.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we are extending our sponsorship with Daryl, and look forward to cheering him on in what we hope will be another successful season,” said Four Star Pizza Director Brian Clarke.

“Daryl has been an excellent ambassador for us since we started working together, even hosting our first ever darts competition for local players at last year’s Four Star Pizza NI Darts Challenge

“To have a sportsman from Northern Ireland who is in the World’s top five is really something to be proud of and we know that an increasing number of our customers are supporting Daryl week after week as he takes on the best players on the planet.

“With his fan-base growing all the time, we expect his support, particularly in NI, to grow. We’re looking forward to plenty of 180s from ‘SuperChin’ in 2019 and he can count on Four Star Pizza for top flight support,” he added.

Speaking about the partnership, Daryl said: “I’m over the moon to confirm the new deal with Four Star Pizza. I’ve always had great support from their customers and I’m really looking forward to meeting more of them in 2019 and helping to bring the wonderful sport of darts to an even bigger audience across Ireland. My aim is always to win more and more titles, and hopefully with the support of Four Star Pizza, I can have a slice of even greater succcess in 2019 and make it my best year yet on the professional circuit.“

News of the extended Gurney sponsorship comes soon after Four Star Pizza’s announcement earlier this month that it plans to expand its number of stores in Ireland to a total of 65 outlets across the island, creating up to an additional 200 new jobs.

Established in 1986, Four Star Pizza employs more than 1,000 people across the island of Ireland. The company opened its first store in Northern Ireland on the Beersbridge Road, Belfast, in 1999 and other locations now include Bangor, Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh, Newtownabbey, Coleraine and, most recently, Lisburn which opened its doors in December last year.

Last year, the company sold approximately 4.5 MILLION pizzas, using almost 60 MILLION pepperoni slices, more than 500 TONNES of cheese and 1000 TONNES of flour in the process.