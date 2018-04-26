Growth for local serviced apartment provider, Dream Apartments

Leading serviced apartment provider, Dream Apartments, has completed a deal which sees them adding a further 30 Belfast apartments to their extensive portfolio and creating 15 new jobs.

Photo caption: Aimée Scullion Front of House Manager is pictured with Tom Smyth, Managing Director of Dream Apartments.

Owned and operated by local businessman, Tom Smyth, the luxury accommodation provider has gone from strength-to-strength since launching in 2017 with 85 fully serviced apartments currently operating in the city, 50 in Liverpool with a further 50 opening in June 2018.

Employing over 70 people across the UK, Dream Apartments also operates in Newcastle, Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam and São Paulo Brazil. The newly acquired Belfast apartments are located within the Sanford development on the Queens Bridge and will open in Spring 2019.

Speaking about the new deal, Tom Smyth, Managing Director of Dream Apartments said: “I am delighted that Dream Apartments has had great success in our first year and that we are able to meet the demand for short and long-term accommodation in Belfast and beyond.

“The new development which will feature both one and two-bedroom properties will offer a unique accommodation solution to the Belfast corporate markets

“I first encountered the serviced apartment sector whilst working in Dubai, where I fell in love with the concept.

“Upon my return to Belfast, I saw a gap in the market for a serviced apartment offering to serve the growing Northern Irish tourism scene.

“In June 2017 I launched Dream Apartments, and I’m incredibly proud of the growth we have experienced in our first year. We operate over 250 properties worldwide.

“The buoyant corporate market and our ability to provide high-end, private, serviced accommodation in a prime location in Belfast close to the central business district, airports, main arterial routes and the buzzing city centre has allowed us to continue to grow quickly”

“The fact that Belfast is the third fastest-growing office market in the world means that the corporate market is also particularly strong and one which is set to grow further. The new Waterfront Hall is a mere stone’s throw away from our properties providing the perfect place to stay for visiting delegates.”

“The relocation market is also a strong growth area for us and we are delighted to welcome families and individuals who are setting up home in Northern Ireland and need a base in the short-term.

Tom concluded: “The serviced apartment industry in Northern Ireland is still in its infancy and has so much potential and demand. I am immensely proud of our growth and to be recognised at the 2017 World Travel Awards as the Leading Serviced Apartment provider in Northern Ireland is the icing on the cake.”

Dream Apartments operate throughout Belfast and properties can be viewed at www.dreamapartments.co.uk.

Category: Articles