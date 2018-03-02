Ground To Go announces first commercial partnership

Ground Espresso Bars, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned scaled artisan coffee chain, has announced its first Ground To Go commercial partnership with the Belfast division of global health and fitness brand Anytime Fitness.

Only recently launched, the Ground To Go offering has received widespread interest throughout Northern Ireland and represents a two-year research and development project and investment of over £200K by the company.

The Ground To Go vending machines are ideal for communal workspaces, gyms, leisure centres, health facilities, forecourts and office buildings across Northern Ireland.

This new partnership will see a machine featured in Anytime Fitness’ Belfast locations – Great Victoria Street’s Lincoln Building, which opens 1st March, and the forthcoming Stranmillis fitness club.

“We are delighted to welcome Anytime Fitness on board as our first ‘Ground To Go’ commercial partner in Northern Ireland. Similar to Ground, the team at Anytime Fitness emphasise the importance of offering customers the best quality of product and service that also addresses their desire for convenience,” said, Louise Moss, Head of Training and Development at Ground Espresso Bars. “Our ‘Ground To Go’ vending machines mean that the users can grab a quick cup of their favourite hot brew without having to sacrifice on quality, which is often an issue when using vending machines” added Louise.

Exemplifying state-of-the-art ‘smart’ vending, Ground To Go boasts an interactive HD touch screen, tailored point of sale options, and 35 drink selection combinations which includes Fairtrade coffees, teas and hot chocolate.

Ben McCourt, Head of Fitness and Programming at Anytime Fitness said, “Our partnership with Ground is the perfect fit for Anytime Fitness. We seek to provide our customers with the best, whether that involves tailored support from our team, 24/7 convenience for members or world-class fitness equipment.

“The ‘Ground To Go’ vending machine enables us to diversify our offering further and means that our customers, whether they enjoy a pre-work workout in the morning, a quick session with our team during lunch, or hitting the weights in the evening, have the added convenience of grabbing their preferred hot drink whilst avoiding lengthy queues!”

‘Ground To Go’ is available through flexible partnerships with Ground Espresso Bars. For further information on Ground Espresso Bars’ new ‘Ground To Go’ offering please visit http://www.groundcoffee.net/

Category: Articles