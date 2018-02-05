Gordon Gough to retire as head of Enterprise NI

Enterprise NI has announced that Chief Executive, Gordon Gough, is set to retire as the head of the membership body.

Gordon has been the Chief Executive since his appointment in 2008 and has led the organisation for a decade.

He will continue in post until June when a new replacement Chief Executive will take over.

The forthcoming process to find Gordon’s successor will be managed by executive search company, 4C Executive and is expected to be launched this week.

Enterprise NI represents the 28 Local Enterprise Agencies, working with thousands of entrepreneurs, helping them set up their businesses in Northern Ireland, and enabling them to grow and develop.

Nicholas O’Shiel, Chair of Enterprise NI commented: “Gordon’s contribution not only to Enterprise NI but to the wider business sector which supports entrepreneurship, has been immense over the last decade.”

“Under Gordon’s leadership, the local enterprise agencies are deeply embedded in their local communities and contribute significantly to the economic regeneration of their respective council areas.”

“Gordon has worked tirelessly to develop the positive impact of Enterprise NI. During his time at the helm there has been a significant volume of new business start-ups developed and financially supported through a variety of programmes.”

“He leaves a great legacy and will be missed at the organisation. We wish him well in his forthcoming retirement.”

Gordon Gough said: “It has been an enormous privilege to lead Enterprise NI and develop it as the voice of entrepreneurship. It had been very rewarding to lead the organisation during a period where its influence and impact has grown. Our success is down to the hard work and dedication of our staff and members through some very challenging economic times. I would like to pay tribute to them for their professionalism and dedication.”

“I leave at a time when the organisation is in the best shape it has ever been in and I wish the new incoming Chief Executive well in this role.”

