GLL boosts management team wtih new appointments

Social enterprise GLL has made a number of senior appointments to its Better team in Belfast.

The not for profit organisation works in partnership with Belfast City Council to run its entire leisure operation across 14 leisure centres in the city under the ‘Better’ brand.

It has appointed three new General Managers and a new Head of Service to its senior team to both oversee and manage the smooth running of leisure services in Belfast.

The appointments are all full-time, permanent roles.

Regional Director of GLL in Northern Ireland, Gareth Kirk said: “GLL is hugely committed to its workforce and our people are our greatest asset.

“Part of that commitment means providing existing staff with the opportunity to develop their skills and pursue rewarding careers with us.

“I am particularly pleased that the general manager appointments were internal promotions. We have a huge pool of talent and this realises our commitment to staff and our dedication to career development opportunities within the existing workforce.

“Working in partnership with Belfast City Council, our combined aim is to get more people in the city more active, more often. Having the best team in place will help make that aim a reality.”

Jacqui Pope, new Head of Service said: “Joining GLL and overseeing the operation of its leisure centres rights across Belfast is a dream come true. I have always been passionate about health and fitness and have worked in the industry for many years.

“There is a real buzz in the industry at the moment. More people than ever before recognise the importance of staying fit and active and membership is growing all the time which is great to see.

“Our job at Better is to ensure that members get a service that is accessible, modern, and which provides great value for money. We have a number of membership schemes in place that provide something for everyone and I’m proud to say that all children under the age of four swim for free in our swimming pools.”

GLL Appointments

Jacqui Pope is the new Head of Service at GLL (Better) Belfast

Jacqui joined GLL this year as the new Head of Service with responsibility for overseeing operations at all 14 leisure centres across Belfast. In a previous role, Jacqui was Regional Manager for a large gym chain in the private sector, overseeing 14 gyms.

Jo Davidson is the new General Manager at Falls Leisure Centre

Jo joined GLL in 2016 as Health and Fitness Service Manager for Olympia Leisure Centre. Jo started in the industry as a group exercise instructor with a private gym and progressed through the company in various roles before becoming General Manager.

Sinead Barnes is the new General Manager at Whiterock Leisure Centre

Sinead joined Better Belfast in December 2015 starting as Duty Manager before progressing to Service Manager in Girdwood Community Hub in 2016. Prior to joining GLL, Sinead was part of the team at Shaftesbury Community and Recreation Centre.

Julie Bolton is the new General Manager at Grove Wellbeing Centre

Julie started working for Belfast City Council and transferred to GLL in 2015. Julie has delivered some challenging projects during her time including the demobilisation of the old Olympia Centre before it was re-developed.

Category: Articles