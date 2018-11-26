Give your home a cracking £12k Christmas Make Over for just £1 with Radius Housing

First-time buyers, anyone picking up keys to their new home or those wishing to complete a full house make over are being urged to dig deep this Christmas as Radius Housing have announced an exciting new raffle which will see the entire furnishings of our luxury show home in Bangor given to the prize draw winner.

All proceeds from the sale of the tickets in this exciting draw – which are being sold for only £1 – will go to the Northern Ireland Hospice and the Children’s Hospice.

You can enter the raffle by visiting https://www.radiushousing.org/pages/256/furnish-your-house-for-1 or by visiting one of Radius Housing’s offices

From sumptuous sofas to a state-of-the-art television, from brand new beds to luxury linens, a proper treasure-trove forming the perfect Christmas or New Year gift for anyone who wants to refresh their home.

With no limit on the number of tickets than any individual can purchase for the raffle, you can enter as many times as you like. The total value of the furniture is an amazing £12,000 and the prize includes a flat screen television, dining room table & chairs, sofa, armchairs, tables, side tables, two luxury double beds and a luxury single bed and a range of other furniture, fittings and household linens. All products are of the highest show home quality.

Tickets are available until 7th December and the final raffle will take place on the 14th December with the lucky winner being notified straight away.

Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housing said: “This raffle is the first of its kind for Radius Housing and I would urge all first-time buyers, those getting keys to a new home and anyone else who wants to give their home a festive makeover to dig deep and buy some tickets for this raffle.

“Everyone who enters will have the chance to win £12,000 worth of furniture, and know that all proceeds are going an exceptional cause, close to all of our hearts which will to support the much needed work of the Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice.

WWe need everyone’s help to ensure this raffle will be a great success and that we can raise enough money to make a real difference too many people in the most challenging time of their lives. So please be generous and hopefully you will be the lucky winner.”

Jonathan Lamberton, Corporate Engagement Executive at NI Hospice added: “We were absolutely thrilled and delighted to receive this incredible gift of furniture for an entire house to use in this raffle.

“At Northern Ireland Hospice we rely heavily on donations from our corporate partners and this is one of the most significant and unique we have ever received. With raffling of this prize we hope to generate significant income to help pay for nursing costs of caring for Babies, Children, Young People and Adults with life limiting conditions.”

