Ginsters sign new partnership with Irish FA

Northern Ireland Manager, Michael O’Neill, joined local GAWA fans at the official opening of the new Wallace Village EUROSPAR, to launch Ginsters of Cornwall’s new partnership with the Irish

Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland Football Manager, Josh Smyth (9), penalty kick competition winner, Mark McCammond, Henderson Retail Director.

As part of the launch, Ginsters challenged some young aspiring players to a penalty kick competition, with Michael offering some ‘proper tips’ to each player. Michael was also on hand to spot the best penalty of the day, awarding local Lisburn Rangers player, Josh Smyth aged nine, with an autographed NI shirt.

Mike Smith, Ginsters Marketing Director commented: “We are passionate about football and are delighted to be an official partner of the Irish FA – allowing us to spread our love for the beautiful game into Northern Ireland. As official Savoury Pastry Partner, we’re proud to be associated with a team and Manager that so evidently share our values of being honest, down to earth and dedicated.”

Speaking after the launch, Michael O’Neill continued: “It was brilliant to meet some young players and football fans from Lisburn and we’re always happy to support our commercial partners who have a vital role in the future of football in Northern Ireland.”

Ginsters will be kicking off their partnership this month with exclusive Irish FA experiences and prizes available through their retail partners including; EUROSPAR and SPAR stores.

Category: Articles