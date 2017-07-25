Get set. Ready. Go to….CIM’s Free Tourism marketing event at Ulster Grand Prix

CIM is once again at the Ulster Grand Prix this August as it hosts a morning tourism marketing conference.

Tourism in Northern Ireland has grown substantially over the last five years. The past year has been particularly strong for tourism, with visitor spending reaching unprecedented levels and attracting record numbers of visitors from outside Northern Ireland.

During 2016 4.6 million overnight trips were taken in Northern Ireland by visitors and residents, staying for more than 15 million nights combined, generating over £850 million, an 11% increase on the previous year’s figures. This equates to some £2.3 million spent by tourists every day (statistics provided by Tourism NI/NISRA 2017.)

Taking place on the 8 August (with registration at 7:30am) this marketing briefing will aim to give businesses (large and small) more creative ways to market their goods and stand out from the crowd in a very competitive space.

The conference will hear from Tourism NI officials, with case studies from Eds diner and GOOD Cottages, both local Lisburn based businesses. The event is free and will finish at 9:30am.

The event is kindly organised in partnership with Lisburn Castlereagh City Council and Ulster Grand Prix. To get registered please go here: http://regions.cim.co.uk/Ireland/home

