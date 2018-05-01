GES Group have been accredited with All Star Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Company 2018-19!

Pictured L-R – At the All-Star Accreditation Programme at the Fourth Annual All-Ireland Business Summit powered by Audi at Croke Park were Master of Ceremonies, Gavin Duffy, and Rachel Doherty, HSQE & Marketing Manager of GES Group.

Leading lights in Irish Business descended on Croke Park on Thursday 19th April for the Fourth Annual All-Ireland Business Summit powered by Audi, where a 1000 strong audience from all 32 counties were captivated by speakers who revealed their top business secrets, confessions, and the do’s and don’ts that have helped them achieve success.

The Business All-Stars presentation was a key element of the summit – an annual competition designed to identify, recognise, and accredit Irish companies and individuals that have distinguished themselves in the conduct of their business over the last 12 months, and we are proud to announce that GES Group was accredited with the All-Star Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Company title.

Speaking at the event, Kieran Ring, CEO of Global Institute of Logistics, and Deputy Chairperson of the Adjudication Panel, said:

“The decision to designate GES Group with All-Star Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Company 2018-19 is based on the score achieved in four rounds of intense competition. Their application, supported by references, interviews, and independent ratings from the “mystery shopper” process, left the adjudication panel in no doubt that GES Group is richly deserving of this accreditation. We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all concerned, and we wish you every success for the future.”

In response to the announcement, GES Group Managing Director, David Moore, said:

“On behalf of the team at GES Group I would like to express our sincere thanks for being accredited as the All-Star Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Company 2018-19. Achieving All-Star accreditation is a great source of pride for us, and we look forward to continuing to meet and indeed exceed the standards set by the all-Ireland All-Star Programme.

The All-Star accreditation process required us to put our company and brand story on paper, and gave us the opportunity to reflect on who we are, our growth strategy, and above all the value we create for our stakeholders. We would like to thank all involved in the programme for taking the time to listen to our story, and for understanding and accrediting our business.”

The formal accreditation took place at the All-Ireland Business Summit. Speaking at the summit, Dr. Briga Hynes, Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, and Chairperson of the Adjudication Panel, summed up the entire process by saying:

“GES Group has demonstrated an ability to innovate, and have impressive growth plans, which no-doubt reflects the resilience and optimism that are hallmarks of Irish entrepreneurs. GES Group bring a real inspiration for what is possible in business in Ireland, and provide important role models for the many aspiring entrepreneurs and existing small firms.”

GES Group are now included in the 2018-19 All-Stars Role of Honour, a list which is published annually to coincide with the All-Ireland Business Summit at Croke Park.

