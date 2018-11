Georgina O’Leary has been appointed as Northern Ireland’s Fintech envoy by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

In this role, Georgina will be responsible for promoting Northern Ireland’s thriving fintech sector and championing it as a place for firms to develop and grow their business.

Georgina is also the Director of Innovation, Research and Development at Allstate, with over 20 years of experience in tech businesses from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.