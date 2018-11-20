George Best Belfast City Airport has officially opened its upgraded terminal facilities following a £15 million infrastructure investment.

Katy Best, Commercial Director and Brian Ambrose, Chief Executive at Belfast City Airport

The significant upgrade of the departures lounge includes new retailers, enhanced bars and restaurants, additional seating and a new security search area which has reduced average queuing times to just 6 minutes.

Brian Ambrose, Chief Executive at Belfast City Airport explained: “Our vision is to exceed our passengers’ expectations at every touchpoint of their journey and given the hugely positive customer feedback to date, I believe we are well on our way to achieving this.

“Listening to customer feedback, we acted to further enhance and ease the passenger journey through the airport.

“We’re delighted to see the finished terminal facilities and I am confident that those travelling through Belfast City Airport will be impressed.

“Our focus now turns to outside the terminal. We plan to commence work on our car parking facilities starting with a covered walk-way and introducing further enhancements to our offering in 2019.”

The newly refurbished World Duty Free and WH Smith units have opened their doors, alongside local lifestyle and gift store, Born and Bred representing a 30% increase in the retail offering.

The Artisan bar restaurant is the jewel in the crown of the new departures lounge showcasing the best of Northern Irish produce, and with water bottle re-filling stations and a doubling of the seating provision, the changes will be welcomed by travellers.

Brain Ambrose continued: “Speeding the passenger journey through security search, whilst maintaining the integrity of the process, is of the utmost importance.

“Using the very latest equipment and technology, such as automatic tray return facilities, e-gates and additional lanes, customers can now expect an average processing time of 6 minutes.

“In addition to the improvements inside the terminal, the airport’s car park booking system has been upgraded, and a ‘Premier’ car park introduced. We have also welcomed the first of three new fire tenders which are equipped with the very latest fire and rescue technologies.”

Gerry Lennon, Chief Executive at Visit Belfast, said: “The vast majority of our out of state visitors arrive by air, so we welcome Belfast City Airport’s continuing investment in creating a first-class first impression and world-class welcome for our visitors.

“With increasing numbers choosing to visit Belfast, tourism is really on the rise and with positive experiences we hope they will encourage their friends and family to come too.”