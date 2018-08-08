Gemma Jordan, Ulster Bank: 40under40 Profile

Gemma Jordan is an experienced Relationship Manager in Commercial Banking within Ulster Bank.

She has over 10 years experience in Banking and has worked in a variety of roles during that time, including Corporate Banking and an all Ireland Sector Specialist role focusing on Healthcare and Food & Drink Manufacturing businesses. Gemma achieved a first class honours from Queens University.

She is a Chartered Accountant and is currently studying to become a Chartered Manager. As a relationship manager Gemma supports over 75 businesses in her region, providing them with the financial tools they need to exceed their growth trajectory.

Gemma is married with 2 children, living in Belfast and working in Lisburn.