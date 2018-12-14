GDPR – what now?, asks Philip Bain at Shredbank

It is potentially one of the most used terms of 2018 – alongside Brexit of course – and six months on from its introduction, many businesses and organisations still aren’t sure what they should be doing to be compliant with the recently-introduced GDPR legislation, says Philip Bain at Shredbank

Despite the constant influx of information about the data protection legislation which is supposed to protect the consumer by allowing them easier access to what data a company has access to, as well as introducing steeper fines for organisations that go against regulations, there is still widespread misunderstanding and inaction by organisations, according to recent research.

A poll commissioned by Aon of small business owners found that they admitted to being “clueless” about GDPR – leaving the personal data of millions of employees and customers at risk.

Half of the 1,000 businesses questioned were confused by the rules when it came to data protection and privacy regulations, with many still making basic errors in their methods of storing and disposing of information.

Shockingly more than half revealed they did not dispose of paper customer records securely and confidentially and it was a similar story for staff records (71 per cent), visitor books (86 per cent) and minutes from meetings (78 per cent).

Four in 10 did not know the loss of paperwork could be a data breach, while 36 per cent were not aware personal data posted, emailed or faxed to the wrong person could be a breach too.

None of this is particularly surprising. The fact is that most people simply don’t think about the importance of confidentiality when it comes to paperwork. And why should they? Everyone is busy getting on with their jobs and focusing on the work at hand rather than worrying about what should be shredded, retained or simply discarded in the bin. More often than not we just don’t have the time to think about it. Let’s face it most people have enough to worry about in this current economic climate!

However, for directors and managers we do have to worry about it, because the pile of paper that we see in the bin presents us all with a four-letter problem – GDPR.

With potential fines threatening to claim 4% of your annual turnover, the latest legislation not only puts a legal dimension to the importance of secure retention and disposal of documents, but also a financial one. So simply ask yourself – how secure is my document disposal process? What are the risks of handling the problem internally? Look at your current internal processes – where do those documents end up?

As an on-site shredding company we shred everything at the client’s premises using mobile shredding trucks. Documents are stored in your offices using locked cabinets (Paperbanks), our drivers take the bags out of the PaperBanks and everything is immediately destroyed. As soon as the shred is completed, we provide a Certificate of Destruction. The client is no longer liable and when the mobile shredding truck leaves your premises you have complete peace of mind to know that your documents have been safely destroyed and that you are fully compliant.

It’s a fairly simple and cost-effective method to ensure your organisation is on the right side of the GDPR line, costing no more than your daily cup of coffee, with the added bonus of knowing you’re doing your bit for the environment. If only Brexit was as straightforward to resolve!

Philip Bain is the co-founder of ShredBank which uses mobile shredding trucks to shred confidential information at clients’ premises, giving peace of mind from a service that delivers security, transparency and legal and environmental compliance for its growing list of customers.