Gareth Loye, M&M Contractors: 40under40 Profile

37-year-old Gareth Loye is CEO of M&M Contractors – a firm providing turnkey electrical and telecommunication infrastructures.

After completing a degree in Construction, Engineering and Management, Gareth joined the family business in 2003. After nearly a decade climbing the ranks, 2012 saw Gareth promoted to CEO. Under his leadership, M&M Contractors has successfully evolved from a regional specialist contractor to an international principal contractor, with operations spanning the UK, RoI, USA, Canada and mainland Europe.

Gareth’s latest venture saw him acquire failing firm Mascott Construction in 2016 and incorporate it into the M&M group, in turn enabling M&M to boast the most comprehensive service portfolio in the industry for a firm under £100m. Since 2016, Gareth has grown Mascott’s turnover from zero to £16m, all of which has contributed to the M&M group turnover reaching a record £32m.