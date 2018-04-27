‘Futures Guru’ to address HR professionals

Business in the Community, in partnership with MSC Group, is holding a breakfast seminar for HR professionals to help future-proof their HR practices in an increasingly complex digital climate.

Taking place on Thursday 3 May 2018 at MCS office in Belfast, the ‘HR in a Digital Age’ seminar aims to stimulate thought and discussion on the changing issues facing HR professionals as a result of the digital revolution and its impact on workplaces and people.

Nicola Thompson, Head of Workplace programmes for Business in the Community explains: “This is a ‘must attend’ seminar for anyone in a HR role who is interested in future-proofing their HR practices and workforce planning. Delegates will hear from a real guru on this subject, Dr Nicola J. Millard, Head of Customer Insight & Futures at BT’s Global Services Innovation Team. She will set the global context and provoke delegates to consider the implications of digital advances on topics such as preparing and upskilling employees; anticipating automation and creating new roles and managing digital communications and security.”

Other speakers include local HR expert Linzi Conway from Key to Success Consultants and a senior partner at recruitment company MCS Group.

If you are interested in attending, contact Cathy Preston by emailing [email protected] , or call (028) 9046 0606.

Category: Articles