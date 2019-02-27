Fujitsu announce new charity partnership to promote autism research

Leading global ICT company Fujitsu has announced its support for the national autism charity for research, Autistica.

Emma Chappell from Autistica Corporate Partnerships is pictured with Craig Hall, Head of Fujitsu Charity Corporate Partnership and Seamus Melaugh, a Fujitsu ‘Charity Champion’.

Voted for by staff members across Fujitsu, the charity partnership with Autistica aims to help spread understanding and awareness of autism and promote life-changing research, campaigning and innovation across the UK.

Autistica recently visited Fujitsu team members in Northern Ireland on a roadshow to promote the new partnership and its aims.

Speaking about the visit, Craig Hall, Head of Charity Corporate Partnerships, Fujitsu said; “We were delighted to welcome Autistica to our Belfast and Derry~Londonderry offices in celebration of our new partnership together. More than 700,000 people in the UK are autistic and 2.8 million people are connected to an autistic person, yet we know so little about how to support them. We have pledged to raise £150,000 over the next two years for the charity through a range of employee-led events, including World Autism Awareness week fundraisers, quizzes, 5K events and more.”

Autistica aims to transform people’s understanding of autism, particularly in several key areas including mental health, language and communication as well as physical health and mortality. Through the partnership, Fujitsu will share skills and business expertise with the charity and help enable autistic people through technology.

Fujitsu’s Craig Hall added; “Autism is a cause close to many employees’ hearts whether they are autistic themselves or have connections through family and friends. Autism costs the UK £32 billion each year, yet only £4 million is spent on research. As a business we are keen to help raise awareness and support the life-changing research delivered by Autistica while offering our own insight and learnings to help those with autism.”

