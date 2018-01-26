The four season guide to selling your home fast

They might suggest that the average home takes just weeks to sell, but for some of us the situation is anything but this.

In fact, for some of us, it can take months or longer for that elusive ‘Sold’ sign to be erected on our property.

All of the above is why national homebuyers are proving to be such useful services now; they facilitate the fast move, and get people out of the dreaded housing chain.

If you are still mulling over your house move, this guide has been put together. It’s not going to tell you what you have to do in a bid to increase the chances of selling your home (there’s plenty of that out there already). Instead, it’s going to focus on each season and suggest whether or not a fast sell is going to happen at that period of the year.

Spring

Let’s start with the most promising month of all. This is where the market is particularly busy and whilst it might seem strange, the weather is one of the reasons because of this. The light nights mean that evening viewings are much more worthwhile, while it also means that the house can be seen much better. As well as the above, a lot of attention is placed on the garden during this period – and this can be a key feature that sells a home.

Summer

Following on from the above, one might have believed that summer followed the same logic. Unfortunately, it’s not quite as positive as spring.

The issue this time doesn’t surround the weather, but instead school holidays. This is a period that can really stall a house sale, and families don’t tend to look to move during this period of the year.

The busiest part of summer happens to be at the start, just before children start to go on their school holidays.

Autumn

A much better period than summer comes in autumn. This is because school holidays no longer get in the way of things, while the country still retains all of the weather benefits that we mulled over previously.

In fact, a lot of people are keen to get things wrapped up as quickly as possible during the autumn period. Nobody wants to move over Christmas, and with this in sight, people tend to want to get things over with in record speeds.

Winter

Let’s conclude proceedings with a look at winter. Unfortunately, if the time has come to sell and it’s fallen in winter, it’s going to be tricky to push through a fast sale. This tends to be one of the harder times, not least because of the weather which is dark and hardly inspiring for house-hunters. There’s also the small matter of Christmas, which we have already alluded to.

You do at least have New Year to turn to, which often prompts some people to make the decision to start looking for a home. Anything before this period is very difficult though.

