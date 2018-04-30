FORRME lands €30m of new work in republic and targets €25m more

Ireland’s economic boom is driving record growth for FORRME, a Tyrone-based construction firm which has secured €30m worth of work in the past 12 months within the Republic.

FORRME, which celebrated its 40th anniversary and re-branded from Donaghmore Construction in January this year, said overall turnover had soared five-fold since 2014 with staff numbers rising from 13 to 55.

Mark Currie, Managing Director of FORRME (pictured) , said his company was currently tendering for an additional €25m worth of residential, education and health projects in the Republic as part of an ambitious growth and diversification strategy across the island of Ireland.

“We entered the Republic of Ireland market just last year, with our first project being a €2.9m design and build development of 20 social housing units in Mulhuddart, Dublin under the Office of Government Procurement’s rapid-delivery housing framework.

Designed and constructed in just 36 weeks, the scheme comprised a mix of two and three bedroom houses. The works were successfully completed in November 2017, on time, on budget and to the resounding satisfaction of Fingal County Council, residents and the political arena alike.

Since February 2017, we have successfully secured €30m of work in ROI. This has all been residential, with a mix of social and private housing. Whilst we will be pursuing further residential work in the Republic we also plan to broaden our service offering in line with Northern Ireland to include commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, fit-out and civil engineering.”

Mark Currie said other key drivers in the company’s recent growth were the expansion of its senior management team and the broadening of its services to include commercial projects, including LIDL Magherafelt, Corran Integrated Primary & Nursery School and Colin Town Centre Transport Hub, whilst working hard to maintain market share in housing.

Category: Articles