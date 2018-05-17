Football for All  #LetThemPlay: Keith Gibson

What is your current role?

I am currently the Football for All Manager at the Irish Football Association (IFA).

The Association delivers a large number of community programmes in schools, community groups and clubs reaching over 60,000 young people every week.

The IFA’s vision is to promote, foster and develop football for all in Northern Ireland (NI). Our inspirational dream is to inspire every child in NI to be part of our football family and to dream of wearing the green shirt.

I am fortunate to lead and manage a very varied team within the Association. The Football for All team covers Disability football, Refereeing, Girls & Women’s Domestic Football, Outreach Programmes, Safeguarding, Post Primary Education Officers and the Peace Programme.

Every day is very different which is why I love my role so much. It can be out at a Game of Three Halves fun day, meeting with clubs or community groups, helping out at a Special School’s competition or strategy planning for the women’s and girl’s game. I get the opportunity to manage, lead and support others every day.

How did you choose this career and what has been your driver?

I left school after ‘A’ levels and I worked in TSB / First Trust Bank for 20 years as a computer programmer. I always played football but when I gave up playing I decided to get involved in football coaching.

I started my Coach Education journey with the IFA and attained my UEFA ‘A’ Licence. 11 years ago, I had the opportunity to coach full time with the IFA and that was the point when I decided to change my career.

What is the most rewarding part?

I love football and how it can make such a difference to people’s lives. To be able to be a small part of that is a very rewarding way to spend your day.

“As someone who was passionate about football this was a dream come true. To be able to work in football every day, to have a Football Stadium as my office and see people enjoying playing the game makes it easy to go to work”.

What was your own educational background?

Having left school after ‘A’ levels, four years ago I changed roles from being a Grassroots Development Officer to be the Football for All manager. The Developing Managers Programme was recommended to me and was an opportunity to build my self-confidence through becoming a more skilled, credible and effective manager and enhance my leadership practice and enrich my leadership skills for developing staff and managing teams within the Association. I successfully completed the Developing Managers Programme and progressed to complete my BSc Hons Management Practice and was delighted to graduate in July 2017.

I enjoyed the programme and got so much from it. It was practical and yet was underpinned with current thinking through academic learning. Going back into education after so many years was daunting but Janette and her team couldn’t have been more helpful and supportive. One key highlight was to learn how to complete academic research, supported by literature to complete assignments much to my children’s amusement. I was able to use the work based assignments to capture the immediate application of theory to my own management and leadership practice within the IFA.

I found the programme valuable in my current role and for my future development. The programme helped me to gain an academic management qualification and to develop my existing skills. I never thought that I would get a degree at my age but part time at the Ulster University Business School was the perfect way to do it.

The programme design and delivery is intensive yet challenging but it does recognise busy management schedules and keeps in mind work-life balance. The small group size, class participation and a mix of participants all enhanced my learning experience and provided me with excellent networking opportunities.

If you would like to hear more about how you can “Model your Future” with our Developing Managers Programme leading to the BSc Hons Management Practice contact Janette Sheerman [email protected] or 07793539280.

Applications are invited for the 23 March 2018 start.

Follow the link for further information on the Irish Football Association Community Programmes https://www.irishfa.com #LetThemPlay

Category: Articles