Food for Thought: Nitec Supports Charities

Nitec are delighted to support the work of their client, Corrymeela Community, and the charity’s partnership with local foodbanks by making a donation towards Corrymeela’s Christmas Open Day event in December 2018.

The Christmas event was held at Corrymeela’s residential centre and consisted of a Christmas Market with a choir, food, movies, a Memory Tree and a visit from Santa for families and their little ones. Nitec’s contribution to the event was split between Corrymeela and their partners, the Ballycastle and Ballymena Foodbanks.

Ian Watt, from Nitec’s Consultancy Team, said:

‘One irony of today’s world is that while we live in a world of increasing connectivity, more and more people of all ages are finding themselves more marginalised than ever before.

Corrymeela’s collaboration with the local foodbanks represents a very practical solution to a growing concern about marginalisation resulting in food hunger, and Nitec are pleased to be supporting this partnership.’

Corrymeela Community is Northern Ireland’s oldest peace and reconciliation organisation and is a widespread community of individuals that are committed to promoting and building positive inter-community relationships.

Cheque presentation for £500 made by Laura Ard and Ian Watt of Nitec Solutions to Richard Naylor and Kevin McCaughan of the Corrymeela Community for Corrymeela’s Christmas Open Day event. (Photo: Kieran Clancy, Ballycastle Chronicle).