Flexible long term car hire makes good business sense

by Mark Maguire – Northern Ireland Sales Manager – Europcar UK

Today’s uncertain climate brings both challenges and opportunities for SME businesses in Northern Ireland.

These organisations need to be able to move quickly, whether it’s meeting seasonal demands, reacting to the changing landscape of the marketplace or simply keeping staff on the road.

But investing in new vehicles can be a cost difficult to justify when long-term prospects might not be certain.

Operating a fleet of vehicles can put pressure on an organisation’s bottom line, especially when considering factors such as depreciation, repairs and maintenance costs. Securing the right vehicles for the right job also requires time and effort that can involve lengthy negotiation as well as delays for delivery. Many businesses simply can’t afford to invest the necessary resources to ensure they are getting the best deal for their business. So what’s the alternative?

Europcar Advantage long term hire provides businesses with a genuine alternative to ownership, offering access to brand new vehicles, at a fixed rate. The benefits of Advantage are clear. There is no long-term contract to sign, making this service ideal for businesses that may be uncertain about their future vehicle requirements. There is also the added reassurance that there are no upfront vehicle maintenance costs.

At a time when business owners could be concerned about potential financial risks, flexible medium and long term vehicle hire offers an ideal solution. It provides organisations, regardless of size, with the flexibility of expanding or replacing their fleet without having a negative impact on cash flow.

All cars in the Advantage fleet are ‘business ready’, meaning business drivers can access the latest vehicle technology including, Bluetooth and SatNav. There’s also a wide choice of vehicles to suit practically every business’s requirements – from compact and economical, to higher specification cars and vans. And because all vehicles in the fleet are brand new, they provide greater efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

With a choice of four mileage options – from 1,000 miles to 2,800 per 28 days – businesses can tailor their Advantage package to their specific needs.

Crucially, Europcar Advantage enables fleet managers and business owners to stay in control of their budget by eliminating the costs associated with owning a fleet, such as servicing and maintenance. With current rates starting from only £7.95 per day for a Ford Focus, Advantage offers significant cost savings on the latest fuel efficient and lower emission models as well as incorporating additional expenses such as Vehicle Excise Duty – and all without the ties of long-term leasing. And for added convenience, businesses can choose to either self-insure or benefit from Europcar’s insurance cover.

Europcar’s commitment to supporting businesses and organisations throughout Northern Ireland is unwavering and we believe that Advantage is a game changer when it comes to providing the ideal mobility solution for locally based businesses in 2018 and beyond.

Category: Articles, Business Advice, Motoring