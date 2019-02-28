Five tops ways to boost your business’s online presence

Any modern business knows just how important it is to have the right kind of online presence. Being visible in this way is vital to standing out from your competitors and presenting the right brand image to consumers. Of course, it is also pretty handy for attracting new business and building up a loyal customer base. 2018 figures from the UK government show that 90% of adults in the country were internet users. This stat alone shows just why your business needs to be online and engaging with them all.

What exactly is an online presence?

Before we delve into how you can boost your organisation’s online presence, it is worth clarifying what this is! The good news is that it is an easy concept to grasp as it is pretty much as it appears. Your online presence is any activity or interaction you have online or any evidence of you that consumers can find on there. As more and more people use the internet to shop and research companies or products, it is crucial to boost yours so that you can be found easily.

Top ways to boost your online presence

If you are looking for some effective and simple ways to give your presence online a lift, then the below should help:

Online reputation management – the first thing to think about is what sort of reputation you have online and how to go about improving it if necessary. Once this is done, you will need to find a way to protect it for the future. Doing this will help to establish trust and credibility with consumers along with making sure that there is nothing online that could damage your brand. Many UK businesses will use external companies to do this as it is quite a specialised process. Reputation Defender is a firm that offers a range of personalised services to clients that help to boost their presence online in the right way.

– the first thing to think about is what sort of reputation you have online and how to go about improving it if necessary. Once this is done, you will need to find a way to protect it for the future. Doing this will help to establish trust and credibility with consumers along with making sure that there is nothing online that could damage your brand. Many UK businesses will use external companies to do this as it is quite a specialised process. is a firm that offers a range of personalised services to clients that help to boost their presence online in the right way. Invest in your website – there are thought to be almost 2 billion websites in existence globally now. If you are not among this figure, then you should be! Having your own company website is vital for being visible online and giving consumers a place to find you. Once you have got one though, remember to keep updating it so that it remains fresh, easy to use, and relevant. Modern websites should, for example, be mobile-friendly so that people can use them on their smartphones.

Think about social media – the big social media platforms such as Twitter or Instagram have millions upon millions of people using them. They are therefore a great tool for boosting your online presence as a business. Being present on social media also helps to tell your brand story to consumers and engage in a more organic way with them. When you add in the fact that they give you a truly global reach, it is obvious to see why this is a great tool to use online for any business.

Keep a company blog – very often, people will look online just for interesting articles to read or solutions to problems that do not involve buying from you. The great thing for business is that if you are active in this area, it will boost your overall digital presence. As you will have given people valuable knowledge that they can use, they will be far more likely to remember you when they do need your services. A company blog is the ideal way to go about it as you can post fresh content on there that might not sit on your normal website. This will then show up online, ready for people to read and share.

Paid search advertising – another great trick to give your online visibility a boost is paid search advertising. There are a few ways to go about this, but the most commonly seen are pay-per-click and Google Ads. While these do incur a cost, they allow the advert you create to pop up when people search for a certain term or keyword. This will get you and your services in front of far more people than before and increase your profits over time.

Take steps today to boost your online presence

If you are an entrepreneur running your own business, you would be well advised to look after your online presence. By taking steps to boost it as above, you will reach far more people and hopefully generate more revenue. The internet is fabulous for reaching many more people across the planet and it is certainly worthwhile doing all you can to make the most of this impact.