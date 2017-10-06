Five start-up fails and the hidden costs that come with them

About half of all new start-up businesses don’t last five years. It’s fair to say that the world of business is ruthless and there’s little, if any, room for sentiment. Ideally, therefore, you need to avoid making too many basic errors if you don’t want to be just another company swept aside by the tide.

So, it pays – quite literally – to understand key mistakes that are commonly made by startups and the hidden costs that can leave you with a nasty surprise if you make them. Here are five big ones to avoid:

Taking on too many staff

There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious but you shouldn’t get too carried away. It’s unlikely that you’ll have the capacity to take on lots of employees when you’re first starting out. Manpower is expensive and you need to be sure that you’ll be able to pay your workers without stretching your cash too thinly.

Hidden cost: Taking on an employee is about more than just the salary. In fact, businesses should factor in an extra 20 per cent to account for all relevant taxes and benefits.

Taking on a job too big

Again, ambition could get the better of you by taking on a job that’s beyond your resources. Sure, it’s great to secure a big contract but if you don’t have the means to be able to meet the deadline or complete the project at all, then it’s likely to turn sour.

Hidden cost: Not being paid for the job will be bad enough, but the hidden cost comes with the damage to your reputation. Word of mouth will soon spread about the fact that you can’t be relied on.

Wrong Pricing

How much should you charge for your products and services? This can, undoubtedly, be very tricky to get right. Go too high and you’ll struggle to get orders, undersell yourself and you might not be operating at a sustainable profit margin.

Hidden cost: If you need to raise your prices then you risk losing your existing customers but, on top of that, you’ll face the hidden cost of having to update any existing marketing materials that display your pricing structure.

Poor market research

All businesses need to handle – and protect – large amounts of data these days. But they also need to collect and analyze data before they even begin. Proper market research should be carried out to assess buyer behavior, analyze competitor effectiveness and identify the gap in the market you intend to fill.

Hidden cost: Your research will feed into your wider business strategy. Failure to do this properly will mean that you’re making investment decisions without foundation – and could cause you to purchase equipment, hire staff or carry out marketing campaigns on incorrect assumptions.

Trying to do too much for yourself

Reckon you’re smart enough to handle your own finances? Think marketing is straightforward? While you might not be able to afford to take on too many staff to help you that doesn’t mean you can’t call on third party support and you might well face an uphill battle if you try to do everything for yourself.

Hidden cost: Spreading yourself too thinly means you are likely to miss something. That could easily result in a fine for an unpaid bill or incorrectly filed form.

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles