Five-star partnership makes with Clearer Water makes impact to social enterprise  

| March 22, 2018

Clearer WaterClearer Water, a local social enterprise has credited the support of one of Northern Ireland’s leading five-star hospitality brands with its ability to grow and add to its staff numbers.

Lough Erne Resort was Clearer Water’s first hotel in Ireland to stock the ethically sourced water and in two years has purchased more than 150,000 bottles, totalling an investment of £30,000.

The relationship with Lough Erne Resort allowed Clearer Water to recruit four trainees with learning disabilities, all of whom have gone on to secure paid employment within the enterprise.

This recognition comes on World Water Day (today, 22nd March) which seeks to celebrate the importance of water and sustainability practices.

Clearer Water’s David Hunter, said: “The difference this has made in their lives is enormous; giving them a sense of purpose, a routine, and opportunities to socialise and play an active role in society.

“Lough Erne Resort’s commitment to our product has given Clearer Water a strong presence in the local bottled water market.  To work in partnership with such a prestigious hotel gave our brand a massive boost. It enabled us to target the top end of the market and place our product in an environment for which we had always envisaged.  It has made a huge difference to the direction of our brand, and really enabled us to make our vision a reality.”

The partnership was driven by a commitment at Lough Erne Resort to buy local, but also to enhance its sustainable credentials, with Clearer Water’s glass water bottles now available in every guest room at the Resort.

