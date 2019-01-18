First Class Networking at BID for Business Breakfast

Businesses in Ballymena got their New Year off to an excellent start with a morning of networking at the first BID for Business breakfast of 2019.

Organised by Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry on behalf of the Business Improvement District (BID) and in association with Ulster Bank, the breakfast event on Friday 18th January took the format of a networking workshop.

More than 40 people represented companies across the Ballymena area and town centre and had a fantastic opportunity to hear from each other and understand each others’ business.

Robin Cherry MBE, President of Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, opened the proceedings by welcoming attendees to the workshop and wishing all a happy and successful New Year. Robin told those in attendance, “I’m delighted to see such a good turnout at this morning’s event. The BID for Business breakfast is a fantastic networking opportunity that will allow you to showcase your business to others, whilst making new connections in the local area.

“It’s important that as a community, we work together and help each other and in doing so, we can grow the local Ballymena economy.”

The President also welcomed Kathleen McBride to the event, following her very recent appointment as BID Manager and pledged the support of the Chamber, as she works to sustain and grow business in Ballymena’s town centre.

Conor McNeill, Business Development Manager at Ulster Bank, attended the event. He said; “Networking is such an influential part of business life. At Ulster Bank, we are very proud to support events like the BID for Business breakfast and encourage networking amongst business peers, ultimately building up a sustainable and worthwhile business network. We hope that through this event, you have an opportunity to better promote and develop your business.”

Kathleen McBride, BID Manager said, “I’d like to thank Robin [Cherry] for his kind words of welcome in my new position. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone within the BID area and maintaining the close collaborative and mutually beneficial working relationship with the Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The opportunity presented today for business networking and clustering is important and one which will strengthen the Ballymena BID.”

Kathleen closed the event by saying, “I’d like to thank all participants for giving up their valuable time this morning and hope everyone found the experience beneficial. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Conor [McNeill] and the Ulster Bank for their contribution.”

The BID for Business breakfast is the first in a series of events that will be presented by Ballymena BID and the Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry, throughout what promises to be a very busy 2019.