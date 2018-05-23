firmus energy and Habitat for Humanity call for businesses to encourage employee CSR participation  

Local natural gas supplier firmus energy has collaborated with Habitat for Humanity in urging more businesses to get involved in CSR and support their staff in community initiatives both locally and abroad.

In Northern Ireland, Habitat for Humanity brings people together from across the community to serve the most vulnerable in society while also working beside families to build, renovate or repair their home in 70 countries around the world.

firmus energy colleagues, Aine Ni Cheara and Gavin Twamley took part in a three-week new build project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Cambodia in late 2017. They availed of the opportunity through firmus energy’s CSR commitments, which offers team members the opportunity to take part in a wide range of community-based initiatives both in Northern Ireland and further afield.

In total, sixteen volunteers from across Northern Ireland spent three weeks in one of the poorest regions in Cambodia, a small village outside Siem Reap where they embraced themselves in the community and its local people while supporting Habitat for Humanity in the new build of two homes for local residents.

Talking about her experience, Aine said: “I was amazed to see the impact that the work Habitat for Humanity contribute to these countries. We got the opportunity to build two new homes for two local widowers and their families who were living in houses that were beyond repair.

firmus energy, who have a dedicated CSR Committee in the organisation are committed to offering employees opportunities, both local and abroad to give back their time, energy and expertise for local communities and causes. They have collaborated with Habitat for Humanity to encourage anyone who has spare time and an interest to sign up as a volunteer for any number of local or national projects.

Aine continued: “I understand that not every work place is able to accommodate members of their team being absent for three weeks and that’s why I would encourage anyone who’s time is limited to look at some of the great local projects Habitat for Humanity support on. As a volunteer, you learn new skills, gain knowledge and have new experiences while giving back to communities that need help”.

firmus energy recently raised £8,500 for local stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands NI and recently announced leading suicide prevention and crisis support charity Lighthouse as their charity for 2018. They also take part in a wide range of community outreach programmes, including their Warming Communities campaign, local school initiatives and charity fundraising events. All of these initiatives are open to all firmus energy staff.

Some local projects that are currently being supported by Habitat for Humanity include Habitat Restore in Lisburn and Ballymena, which serves thousands of families who need help to improve their homes at low cost and diverts tons of material from landfill. Other initiatives include ‘upkitchen’ and ‘upcycling’ all aimed at supporting families most in need throughout Northern Ireland.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity said: “These type of partnerships with local businesses are critical for the work we do both abroad and here at home in Northern Ireland. The commitment from firmus energy has been invaluable and we would join firmus energy in encouraging anyone who wants to give back while learning new skills and meeting new people to get in contact”.

To get involved locally or globally get in touch www.habitatni.co.uk

