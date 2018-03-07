Fiona Brown Communications to represent Hastings Hotels

A newly launched public relations consultancy, Fiona Brown Communications, has been awarded the account for Northern Ireland’s largest independent hotel group, Hastings Hotels.

With over 14 years’ experience, Fiona Brown has built a solid foundation in the communications industry in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and has previously been responsible for the creation and execution of a wide range of public relations strategies for organisations including Tourism Northern Ireland, Hastings Hotels, Jet2, Molson Coors, Subway and Forestside Shopping Centre.

Since launching at the end of 2017, the new consultancy has also been working with a number of other clients including the Institution of Civil Engineers, local drama company Bright Young Things and leading Irish make-up artist Aimee Connolly.

Fiona Brown said: “Communications is a fast-moving industry which continues to evolve and when used successfully is a vital part of the success of any business. Fiona Brown Communications offers a fresh, forward-thinking and multi-dimensional approach to ensure clients meet their objectives and help grow their business. I have been fortunate to work with some great companies over the last 14 years and I look forward to using industry knowledge and credible relations, with traditional and digital media, to create bespoke, effective and proven strategies for organisations of all sizes.

“I am proud to have been appointed by Hastings Hotels to look after its communications requirements in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Securing a prestigious account with NI’s best known hotel group is evidence of my capabilities and the creative service I can provide. It is an exciting time for the group with the Grand Central Hotel opening later this year and it is a privilege to work alongside Hastings to help communicate its fantastic portfolio of properties,” Fiona continued.

Julie Hastings, Marketing Director of Hastings Hotels said: “We are delighted to have appointed Fiona Brown Communications to look after our PR requirements. Fiona always plans, co-ordinates and organises everything to perfection and her creativity in writing, everything from headline news stories to features, gives us stand out and gains her, and her clients, the respect of the media. With six hotels in Northern Ireland and the new Grand Central opening in June, I am confident she has the experience, knowledge and drive to help us continue to profile Hastings Hotels as Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels.”

Category: Articles