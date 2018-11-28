Final Podcast from Baker Tilly Mooney Moore examines the main barriers to business growth

Belfast based independent accountancy and advisory firm, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, has concluded its thought leadership mini podcast series with advice to local businesses on overcoming the hurdles to growth.

Created in conjunction with arts group Bounce Culture and supported by the innovative Arts and Business Investment* programme, John’s podcast is available to listen to now. Please click here.

The podcast explores the challenges many businesses face when it comes to growing their business, including lack of finances, poor working capital and not having a robust business plan in place. The firm’s Consulting Partner John O’Rourke, who specialises in corporate finance, offers his expertise on steps businesses can take to help limit risk and ensure the longevity of their business.

“Many businesses get off on the wrong footing by failing to prepare properly – something as simple as not having a business plan in place can have huge consequences for SMEs. A business plan and carrying out a SWOT analysis to identify your target markets and analyse your competitors, is a fairly simple but crucially important step,” said John.

“This podcast looks at barriers to growing your business, how targets can be achieved, sources of finance, business structure, understanding your customer base, the importance of your people and how to reward them as well as timing of growth.”

