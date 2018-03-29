All Natural Slims scoops first supermarket listing with Tesco Northern Ireland 

All Natural Slims has become the latest local brand to catch the eye of buyers at Tesco Northern Ireland as they continue to select the best of local produce for customers.

The five-figure deal is the first multiple listing for All Natural Slims – a healthy snack brand launched last year by Roslea-based JFC Distribution – and will now be available to shoppers at 15 Tesco stores across Northern Ireland.

An entirely new concept in the healthy snacking category, the brand’s multigrain pops – Slims – are made from just three ingredients (wheat, brown rice and corn) and are under 20 calories each. The three flavours – Original, Onion and Honey Wheat – are also complemented by two tasty, tangy dips – Mexican Tomato and Indian Salsa.

Both product variations have been celebrated by Slimming World fans and other slimming groups for their low calorie count, great taste and versatility.

Jonathan McWhinney, Buyer at Tesco Northern Ireland, said: “All Natural Slims pops and dips are the perfect addition to our shelves, offering our customers a healthier choice of snack that doesn’t compromise on taste. We know Northern Irish shoppers love locally produced items as well so the fact this brand adds to our ever-growing line of local products is a win-win.”

James Connolly, Director, JFC Distribution, said; “This deal represents the first major supermarket listing for All Natural Slims. Having only launched last year, we’ve been delighted at how popular the products are already – we’ve sold more than 500,000 bags this year alone. Getting a nod from the ‘slimming’ community has helped boost sales and now with the listing in Tesco, the sky is the limit for the brand as we introduce more consumers to the lighter-than-air pops and tasty dips.”

Category: Articles, Everything Foodie!