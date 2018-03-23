Fancy a break in Northern Ireland? Here are some ideas from Discover NI

Northern Ireland boasts a wide choice of irresistible places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Phew It’s The Weekend, Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Co. Down from £120 per person sharing.

Nestled in the Mournes, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the three-star Kilmorey Arms Hotel boasts a prime location to explore the area. Offer includes two nights’ accommodation with full Irish breakfast, cocktail on arrival and a three-course meal for two. To book call 4176 2220. Offer available until 7 July 2019.

Easter Family Break, Belle Isle, Co. Fermanagh from £71.75 per person sharing.

Enjoy an Easter break with your family at these charming four star cottages located in the magnificent Belle Isle Estate in the heart of Enniskillen. This family of four package includes four nights break at a choice of the Belle Isle cottages, a welcome hamper, children’s activity packs, a family visit to the Marble Arch Caves, participation in the Easter egg hunt and entry to Enniskillen Castle. To book call 6638 7231. Offer available 2-6 April.

Rendezvous Break, Burndavis Lodge, Co. Antrim from £230 per stay.

The four-star Burndavis Lodge is a short walk from Broughshane, awarded garden village of Ulster for its lovely floral displays, in Ballymena. Offer includes a two-night break for up to six people, with afternoon tea and Prosecco on arrival. Meet up with old friends share good times in our homely environment. To book call 07467429654 and quote “Tea”. Offer available until 10 December (Not applicable July and August)

All offers are subject to availability. For further information visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles, Hotel Reviews