Fairhill Shopping Centre is Set for a Productive 2019

Ballymena’s Fairhill Shopping Centre, in the heart of the town centre will end 2018 on a high, with Next just having re-committed to the centre until 2024 as one of their anchor tenants. This is in addition to the recent opening of River Island Kids, Frango, Flossy Treats and The Kiosk and clearly shows the retail centre is growing from strength to strength in what can be viewed as challenging times in the High Street.

As well as the centre’s range of core fashion tenants, which include M&S, Next, New Look, H&M, River Island, Superdry, JD Sports, Topshop/Topman and Debenhams, Fairhill Shopping Centre is set to welcome three new tenants in early 2019, signifying that their success is set to continue long into the new year.

Natalie Jackson, the Fairhill Centre Manager commented “We’ve had a strong second and third quarter this year and the last quarter is set to be no different. I am very proud of what the Centre has achieved to date and the fact that a number of our anchor tenants are continuing to work and stay with us, is a testament to the entire team at Fairhill.”

With the recent extension of M&S’s opening hours to 7pm on a Saturday, the month of December will see all of Fairhill Shopping Centre follow suit, showcasing the increased demand by the public for longer shopping hours.

Natalie comments, “There’s no denying the increase of online shopping but the fact that the demand for longer opening hours is apparent, proves that the public still want access to the real shopping experience and we want to ensure that even in the upcoming busy Christmas period, that they can find what they are looking for right on their doorstep in Ballymena.”

Fairhill is a hub of activity this Christmas with a number of pop-up stands throughout the mall including LMD, Calendar Club, Montgomery’s Gift Store and Freshways’ fruit and veg.

Not only is the Fairhill Centre having an impact on the retail industry, it continues to work in conjunction with a number of community organisations to benefit the wider Ballymena town. Having recently hosted a Story Wall competition welcoming over 2000 entries from local primary school children with four winning schools getting a cash prize of £100 each and 16 primary school finalists receiving Fairhill Vouchers too.

Natalie continues, “With Ballymena being such a close community, it’s important to us that as we grow, we give back to the community that supports us on a daily basis. With this comes our ongoing work with local schools and charitable organisations in Ballymena. It is the season of giving and that is one of our core business values.”

Other community initiatives include a Primary 5 road safety campaign and the introduction of Fairhill Shopping Centre as an official drop off point for the Cash for Kids, Mission Christmas which collects donated toys to give to under privileged children this Christmas.

Natalie concludes, “I would encourage everyone to continue supporting your local retailers as it is not only benefitting us but the entire community as a whole. It’s a two-way street in our book, in return of your support, we will continue to go the extra mile for our loyal consumer base, providing not only a fabulous selection of shops to choose from, but also a welcoming and positive experience.”

“It is a very exciting and busy time for Fairhill Shopping Centre, with plans to further support the local community and the introduction of new tenants to, what is already a very diverse retail outlet, I’m looking forward to 2019.”