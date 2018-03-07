Factors that Affect the Forex Market

Like any commodity, currency prices will be influenced by both demand and supply forces. These forces are influenced by a number of different factors, which will cause currency prices to fluctuate. With regards to the Forex Market, anything that affects the flow of money in a country can have a significant impact on currency values.

Here are some key factors that affect the value of currency.

Economy

The state of a country’s economy will help determine its currency value. If you are looking for a stable currency to invest in, a growing economy is generally the foundation for a currency that will be valued highly compared to other currencies. Any factors that impact the growth of the economy either positively or negatively will also affect currency prices.

Before you make a forex trade decision, you will need to consider a number of economic indicators. These indicators represent different aspects of the economy. Typically, you should consider the GDP of a country, the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), the Interest Rate Parity, as well as levels of consumer spending. All of these indicators can significantly affect currency values.

Government Policies

The government will continually assess the economy and take actions. Governmental policies are created and implemented to either correct imbalances or encourage prevailing economic conditions. Politics typically determines the direction which an economy will take. If a country experiences political unrest, this can bring a lot of uncertainty about the future, which subdues currency value and economic growth.

Ever since the UK voted to leave the EU, the Pound has seen a continuous decline. Since the Brexit vote, Sterling has been one of the world’s worst-performing currencies and remains incredibly volatile. As 2018 marks the year that Britain will cement its future trading relationship with the EU, all eyes will be on the strength of the pound. A strong pound signals confidence from investors regarding UK assets, as well as its future growth prospects.

The Pound has continued to fall during Theresa May’s premiership, however, some of her most famous speeches have coincided with a slight recovery in the pound vs dollar. You may be questioning how much of this is down to May, but it’s clear to see that her speeches do have an immediate impact on the value of the Pound.

The Prime Minister’s first Brexit speech back in July 2017 outlined her plans for Britain’s exit from the EU. After this critical speech, the Pound rose 2% against the dollar, as investors remained optimistic about Britain’s economic outlook. Also, after the announcement of the General Election in April 2017, the Sterling went on to trade at its highest trading value since December 2016.

What’s clear to see is that Theresa May’s speeches have a significant impact on the short-term movements of the Pound.

What Does this Mean for Forex Traders?

Whilst we’re not suggesting that Theresa May’s speeches have a huge long-term impact on currency values, her pivotal speeches do affect the Pound short-term. This is definitely worth remembering if you’re considering trading on the Forex Market through any online trading platforms such as ETX TraderPro, as this could impact currency values. Thankfully, these trading platforms do come with tools that help to manage your risk so if you’re going to trade you can help ensure you aren’t going to lose too much.

Category: Articles, Business Advice