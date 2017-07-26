Exclusive Northern Ireland destination of the Bear Grylls Island Survival Academy, now open for Bookings!

Belle Isle Castle & Private Island is excited to announce we are officially the exclusive Northern Ireland destination of the Bear Grylls Island Survival Academy!

Belle Isle hosted an exclusive launch event on 4th May 2017, attracting delegates from key Destination Management Companies, Journalists & Bloggers, Senior Management of Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Tourism.

The partnership between Belle Isle Estate and Bear Grylls Survival Academy will bring to the market a unique and high quality experience ideal for corporate team building and entertainment. The Bear Grylls team will tailor the course to suit individual or group needs and their expertise coupled with our high quality accommodation and experience in hospitality will combine to create an unforgettable experience.

The Bear Grylls Survival Academy Experience!

After a welcome lunch, delegates were transported in a fleet of Land Rovers to the shores of Upper Lough Erne before crossing to the private and beautiful Killygowan Island which also forms part of the Belle Isle Castle & Private Island.

On the island, the Bear Grylls Survival Academy team provided high quality training and fun and unique experiences to hone survival skills which are designed to be both challenging and rewarding in equal measure.

At the end of the day, participants relaxed in the luxurious accommodation afforded throughout Belle Isle Castle and Cottages, before enjoying a delicious dinner in the Castle’s Grand Hall, produced using the finest local ingredients.

For further information on Incentive & Corporate experiences and on the Bear Grylls Academy Experiences, please contact the Belle Isle Estate office on +44 (0) 28 66 387231 or e-mail info@belle-isle.com