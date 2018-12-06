Eversheds Sutherland nominated by Legal 500 UK for Northern Ireland law firm of the year

International law firm, Eversheds Sutherland, based in Belfast has been nominated by industry bible ‘Legal 500 UK’ for the prestigious title of Northern Ireland law firm of the year.

The winner will be revealed at an awards ceremony in early February next year at the Guildhall in London.

The law firm, which only set up in Belfast in 2005 with six staff, has grown in strength to now boast 15 lawyers including 3 partners.

The Legal 500 UK awards recognises and rewards the best in-house and private practice teams and individuals over the past 12 months. Assessed on merit, the awards highlight the practice area teams who provide the most cutting edge and innovative advice.

Recently, Eversheds Sutherland announced its intention to double its size in Northern Ireland to bring its headcount to over 30, due to the demand for its services.

Eversheds Sutherland Ireland managing partner Alan Murphy said: “This is outstanding recognition of our team in Belfast and the work that they have done to build our international network here.”

“Legal 500 is the benchmark by which the legal industry is externally measured and to be nominated against other established and well-respected firms is hugely encouraging for us.”

“Over the last year we have worked on many wide ranging and complex deals which have shown the ability and dedication of our entire team.”

“The turbulence caused by Brexit has been challenging for our clients who often work across international borders, but with our network of offices and our strong presence across the island of Ireland we have been able to help them navigate this difficult period and will continue to do so right into 2019.”

“As we move towards the awards event in London in February we will continue to grow the team and attract the sort of talent that wants to work with a leading international law firm.”