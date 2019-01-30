Eversheds Sutherland Belfast announce Lisa Bryson as new Partner

International law firm, Eversheds Sutherland has this week announced the appointment of Lisa Bryson as a new partner in its Belfast office. The announcement comes as the firm makes a total of three key partner appointments in Dublin and Belfast. Two of the partners will be based in the firm’s Dublin office and one (Lisa) in its Belfast office.

Lorcan Keenan, Partner, Pensions (Dublin), Lisa Bryson, Partner, Employment & Immigration (Belfast), Alan Murphy, Managing Partner Eversheds Sutherland, Enda Cullivan, Partner, Corporate & Commercial (Dublin)

Lisa who currently heads up the Employment & Immigration practice in Northern Ireland is also part of the Eversheds Sutherland Brexit group based in Dublin providing expert legal advice and support to clients dealing with Brexit related issues by drawing on expertise from all of Eversheds 61 offices worldwide.

A senior lawyer with over 15 years’ experience, Lisa has worked for Eversheds in Nottingham and London for over 10 years before returning to Northern Ireland in 2009, rejoining the company in 2017.

A highly respected lawyer, she specialises in restructuring and TUPE work, major change programmes, executive matters including severances and employment related litigation in both the Tribunal and the High Court in Northern Ireland.

The promotion of Bryson marks a period of rapid expansion for the firm which opened its Belfast office in 2015 and now boasts 15 lawyers and 4 partners. The growth of the company, due to a demand for its services, will see the headcount reach 30 within the next 18 months.

Alan Murphy, Managing Partner at Eversheds Sutherland said: “We are very pleased to welcome Lisa as the latest partner in our Belfast office. Her extensive experience in her field will further enhance our client offering and help us to grow our firm in 2019.”

“Brexit will of course pose major challenges for all of us over the coming few years and the demand for our services across the island is immense. Through our Dublin-based Brexit group which Lisa will contribute to, we are offering businesses a unique Brexit advisory and support service drawing on the expertise of our international colleagues and our multidisciplinary Belfast and Dublin-based teams.”