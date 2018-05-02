Esri Ireland eyes expansion following £1.4 million investment

Esri Ireland, the market leader in geographic information services, today announces that it has invested £1.4 million to expand its operations and cater to increasing customer demand. This investment has funded the lease of new office space in Northern Ireland, the upgrade of Esri Ireland’s Dublin headquarters, increased headcount and enhancement of the company’s technologies and platforms.

Esri’s software solutions enable its public and private sector customers to record where things are happening and analyse why, helping them to gain insight and make better decisions. Esri Ireland’s investment will facilitate the expansion of its service offering, allowing it to provide a range of new services to businesses, throughout the island of Ireland. This includes the provision of comprehensive managed services.

Esri Ireland employs 75 people, including software engineers, GIS (Geographic Information Systems) consultants and developers, and sales and marketing professionals, between its offices in Holywood and Dublin. The company has undergone significant growth in the past year, adding 25 new staff, growing revenues by 13% to £6.85 million and taking on 38 new customers. Esri Ireland is targeting further growth again in 2018, forecasting revenues to grow by more than 15% to £7.9 million. In addition to continued growth Esri Ireland is focused on promoting a positive workplace culture. The company has been recognised as one of the best workplaces in Ireland in the SME category at the 2018 Great Place to Work Awards, placing sixth in the official rankings

This latest investment is an essential step by the company to accommodate the continued growth of its workforce and business in Ireland while increasing its capacity for provision of managed services. Esri Ireland’s headquarters in Dublin have been completely transformed into an open plan space that encourages increased communication and collaboration among employees. The company has also taken on additional office space in Northern Ireland to cater to its growing team there.

Esri Ireland has also launched GIS managed services, a secure end-to-end managed service for organisations’ GIS environments. This includes the monitoring, management and support of the GIS environment and will enable customers to more quickly and easily deploy geography into their business processes and workflow. To ensure effective delivery of this service offering, Esri Ireland has directed investment towards new online platforms and technologies that will enable the company to scale to meet increased demand.

Paul Synnott, director and country manager, Esri Ireland, said: “Accessing and utilising geospatial information helps organisations in every sector to increase efficiency and improve their processes. Esri Ireland has continued to drive awareness of the benefits of GIS, to the point at which it is now seen as a key part of the decision-making process by many organisations. We have experienced high rates of growth in the past year, and we are on track to meet our projected growth targets.

“To drive continued growth we have transformed our offices in Dublin and leased new space in Holywood, Co. Antrim to accommodate our growing team. We have also launched our innovative new GIS managed services offering which gives our customers access to the knowledge and expertise of our specialist team. This service will allow organisations of all sizes to take advantage of the insights offered by GIS regardless of the scale of their in-house ICT function. This investment in our people, platforms and technologies will ensure that we continue to grow and develop while providing our customers with the highest levels of service.

“We’re also looking at exciting new opportunities to spread awareness of the value of geospatial information to new sectors in 2018. This includes working with schools to encourage fresh perspectives from students about how innovative digital mapping can benefit our society.”

Category: Articles