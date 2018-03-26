New health insurance provider Equipsme has launched in Northern Ireland with a pledge “to revolutionise health cover for SMEs”.

In a partnership with Belfast-based broker, Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM), the firm is offering health insurance plans tailored specifically for small and medium firms that may have struggled previously to afford or understand traditional private medical insurance plans.

Cover can include 24/7 access to a GP, physio sessions, diagnosis services, scans, hospital treatment and health checks.

Business owners and their employees can access all services through an app on their mobile devices, making it even easier to arrange a physio session or GP consultation

Willis IRM – which works with companies across all sectors and of all sizes providing traditional insurance services in addition to wealth management, HR and risk management services – is the exclusive broker for Equipsme in Northern Ireland.

Willis IRM Employee Benefits Consultant, Colin Willis, commented: “Small and medium businesses employ more than 16 million people across the UK, accounting for more than 60% of all private sector employment, yet only 5% of them buy health insurance for their employees.

“However, employee benefits have an increasingly important role to play in the workplace, especially in retaining staff in what is an exceptionally competitive environment for those trying to recruit.

“We work with a broad client base to build packages of benefits to suit their employees and business model. This offering from Equipsme adds a significant new dimension to our suite of benefits, with an entry-level insurance plan starting from £7 a month per employee. As such, the plans have been designed with small and medium firms in mind, to help them insure their employees without spending beyond their limits.”

Equipsme Co-founder and Distribution Director Gavin Shay added: “We are delighted to establish this exclusive partnership with Willis Insurance and Risk Management, which we chose because of its strong reputation as a trusted provider of professional insurance services and intelligent advice.

“Our range of health insurance is easy to understand and it’s affordable. And with physio, diagnosis and hospital treatment insured by AXA PPP healthcare, which is part of one of the world’s largest insurers, SME owners can rest assured that their employees will receive the very best help and support when they need it most.”

Category: Articles