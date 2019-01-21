Environmental Street Furniture acquires Security Firm Sentry Posts

Local street furniture company, Environmental Street Furniture has announced the acquisition of County Down based specialist perimeter security company, Sentry Posts, for an undisclosed sum.

Environmental Street Furniture, an award-winning company based in Newtownabbey, is a designer and supplier of street, themed and solar powered products and currently exports to 22 countries globally. This expansion into the perimeter security products market will enhance the company’s already prolific portfolio to customers in Ireland and across the globe.

Speaking about the takeover, Managing Director of Environmental Street Furniture, Alan Lowry said, “The acquisition of Sentry Posts marks another important stage in the growth of Environmental Street Furniture. Whilst we have a selection of security products on our portfolio at present, this latest move will give us access to a greater customer base and will enable us to provide a more comprehensive collection and structured support.”

Sentry Posts is a leading supplier of bollard systems, perimeter security and traffic products in Ireland. Since establishing in 1998, the company has partnered with ATG Access, supplying prestigious projects including Arsenal Football Stadium, Wellington Arch in London, as well as the Europa Hotel and Charles Hurst and Trust Ford dealerships in Northern Ireland.

Andrew Doig, who has successfully managed Sentry Posts in recent years, will continue to direct trading relations under the new ownership structure. Andrew said, “We’re looking forward to working with Environmental Street Furniturein moving the Sentry Posts brand forward. ESF has a fantastic reputation and has achieved global success so we’re excited about the prospects of what is to come for Sentry, with Alan’s guidance.”

Environmental Street Furniture’s successes in recent years include working with some of the world’s biggest and best known theme parks in Orlando, Hong Kong and Dubai. In 2017, the company launched their award-winning Stellar Solar Smart Bench, designed and manufactured in Northern Ireland, which utilises solar energy to charge mobile devices, provide LED lighting and offer data gathering and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

2018 saw the company recognised for their exporting and innovation capabilities at various regional and national awards including the Federation of Small Business (FSB) awards, Belfast Telegraph Business awards, Aer Lingus TakeOff Foundation awards and the Made in Northern Ireland awards. The company also opened their first American office in Washington DC in June 2018.

Alan concluded, “Environmental Street Furnitureis committed to sustaining and developing the outstanding reputation that has been built by Sentry Posts over the last 20 years and we’re confident that this is a positive step for all involved, that will result in a much stronger team. We look forward to the journey ahead.”