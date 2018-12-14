Energy drink gives NI’s unsung heroes a BOOST this Christmas

As Christmas fast approaches and everyone begins to wind down and look forward to a break with their loved ones, attentions turn to those who have important and vital jobs to do over the festive season. They are the ones that need a BOOST.

The staff who operate ambulance services, homeless shelters, nursing homes, animal sanctuaries and support centres are just some of the people who will be busy working to provide much needed services this Christmas.

To recognise the huge role they play in Northern Ireland, top drinks company Boost sent some jolly Christmas Elves to a selection of NI organisations who put their time, effort and heart into looking after the NI community throughout the year and in particularly over the festive season.

The busy Boost elves stopped by Air Ambulance NI, Simon Community, Rylands Nursing Home, The Welcome Organisation, Turning Point NI and Assisi Animal Sanctuary delivering plenty of presents and lots of Boost energy drinks to keep them going over the Christmas fortnight.

Boost Drinks Consumer Marketing Manager Francine Matthews explained: “Boost appreciates the hard work and dedication of these often-unsung heroes who work tirelessly to help people and animals throughout NI so we wanted to reward them for their efforts and wish them a peaceful Christmas by giving them a little festive Boost.

“We really enjoyed meeting the staff at Air Ambulance NI, Simon Community, Rylands Nursing Home, The Welcome Organisation, Turning Point NI and Assisi Animal Sanctuary and hopefully we brought some festive cheer to their busy schedules,” concluded Francine.

Amongst the worthy recipients were Air Ambulance NI, which provides lifesaving services throughout NI and has been tasked a massive 570 times from July 2017 to October 2018.

Turning Point NI is a regional organisation based in Antrim and Ballymena which offers support, intervention and preventative awareness programmes around the issues of suicide, self-harm, addiction and mental health

The Simon Community is Northern Ireland’s leading homeless charity, providing 369 warm beds each night across 22 accommodation projects, whilst Rylands Nursing Home is a purpose-built home with a dedicated staff committed to the provision of twenty four hour Nursing and Residential care for the Elderly.

The Welcome Organisation helps around 1,400 people affected by homelessness across greater Belfast every year through a range of services including a Drop-in Centre, Street Outreach service, Crisis Accommodation for Women, Floating Support service and a Welcome Home project.

Assisi Animal Sanctuary is Northern Ireland’s largest independent animal welfare charity providing shelter for up to 200 companion animals – cats, dogs and rabbits.

Boost Energy was established in 2001 after founder and MD Simon Gray saw the opportunity to offer consumers a great quality energy drink at a fraction of the price of other brands at that time. Two years later in 2003, Boost Energy was launched in NI and now, 15 years later, the company owns the province’s top three selling soft drinks within the independent convenience channel.