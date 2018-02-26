eir Business Recognised with Cisco Gold Partner of the Year Award at Cisco’s Ireland Partner Forum

Members of the eir Business team are pictured receiving a ‘Cisco Gold Partner of the Year’ Award from multinational technology company Cisco at the Cisco Ireland Partner Awards.

eir Business announced that it is the recipient of Cisco’s Gold Partner of the Year Award. Cisco unveiled the six winners of its Ireland Partner Awards on 8th February at its annual Ireland Partner Forum.

Presented to exemplary channel partners, the Cisco Ireland Partner Awards recognise the achievements of a select group of Cisco partners and their innovation within the Irish market for FY17.

“These partners are a great representation of the many associates of Cisco doing incredible work in Ireland which have enabled us to achieve so much together through collaboration. Thank you to every partner for helping our customers innovate faster, scale smarter and stay secure—and congratulations to the 2017 Cisco partner award winners”. said Paul Kavanagh, Cisco Ireland Country Manager. “eir Business is one of the names that ranks highly on this list, and it’s our true pleasure to recognise their exceptional work and the quality of execution as Cisco award winners.”

Darren Lemon, General Manager, eir Business NI added; “We are delighted to win this prestigious award once more in recognition of our expertise and commitment in designing and delivering high-end tailored solutions based on Cisco systems. ICT has the power to make businesses more agile and efficient, and through collaborations such as our partnership with Cisco, we are proud to help customers maintain a competitive edge in Northern Ireland.”

Category: Articles