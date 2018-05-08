Economic Vision 2020: RBS Chief Economist in Northern Ireland for exclusive event

RBS Chief Economist, Sebastian Burnside will be in Belfast on May 10 to join Ulster Bank Chief Economist Richard Ramsey at an exclusive breakfast event that will chart a series of pressing economic issues for Northern Ireland. The Ulster Bank Boost event, Economic Vision 2020, will take place in the Drawing Office, Titanic Hotel Belfast on Thursday, May 10. It will be chaired by broadcaster Mark Simpson.

The headline event will discuss some of the most significant events over the past two years that have had a major impact on the Northern Ireland, UK and global economies. From Donald Trump’s presidency to the UK’s 2016 EU Referendum and more locally Northern Ireland’s political impasse, there have been no shortage of uncertainty or surprise.

Exploring these topics and more, the panel will discuss the impact and potential future impact on Northern Ireland’s economy while at the same time providing valuable insight for small business owners and entrepreneurs to support the development of their strategic planning over the next few years.

Organised with the interests of small businesses in mind, the event follows on from a series of recent updates to the Ulster Bank mobile app to support small business customers with day-to-day account management. A new feature captures, stores and sorts digital receipts to allow users to better track finances and a includes handy function to bulk export receipts for invoicing and accounts, made possible through a smartphone camera or sent to the app via email.

First launched in 2017, Ulster Bank Boost aims to support small businesses through a series of talks and events, access to insights, expertise and networking opportunities.

The Economic Vision 2020 event is free to attend, but registration is required.

To register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/economic-vision-2020-mark-simpson-rbs-ulster-bank-ni-chief-economists-tickets-44022405199?aff=es2.

If you have any questions or require more information, please contact Cara Taylor, Business Growth Enabler for the south of Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank at [email protected] or call 07879677553.

