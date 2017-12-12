easyJet announces three new routes from Belfast for 2018

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has announced three new routes from Belfast. The airline will now connect Northern Ireland with the Isle of Man, Naples and Valencia.

easyJet customers in Northern Ireland will now be able to explore even more of the UK and Europe, with flights operating twice a week to the Isle of Man throughout the year and flights to Naples and Valencia operating twice a week throughout the summer season.

Flights to the Isle of Man take off from 22 nd June 2018 operating twice a week throughout the year. Belfast to the Isle of Man fares start from £22.66*

Flights to Naples take off from 23 rd June 2018 operating twice a week throughout the summer season Belfast to Naples fares start from £18.70*

Flights to Valencia take off from 23rd June 2018 operating twice a week throughout the summer season. Belfast to Valencia fares start from £26.70*

The addition of these destinations to the network brings easyJet’s number of routes from Belfast to 31. The announcement follows the news that the airline will add a sixth aircraft to the base, which is due for delivery in June 2018.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager commented: “We’re really pleased to be adding even more routes to our Belfast network and to be putting flights on sale today, allowing our customers to book early and take advantage of our lowest fares to a great variety of destinations.

“easyJet is the largest airline in Northern Ireland and we have been committed to Belfast airport for over 18 years. We are proud to have carried over 50 million passengers in that time.

“We’re committed to expansion at Belfast Airport and the addition of new routes and additional aircraft will help us to deliver long term, sustainable growth, providing passengers with a greater range of destinations, all with low fares and great service.”

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport said: “Once again we are delighted to acknowledge easyJet strengthening their presence and growing their network from Belfast International Airport.

“The addition of twice weekly year-round jet services on key days to the Isle of Man will offer genuine opportunity to grow the market between Northern Ireland and IOM for both business and leisure travellers on what will by a quirk certainly be the shortest jet route within European airspace.

“Naples and Valencia are likewise two welcome easyJet additions to the departure boards at Belfast International offering high consumer demand.

“We look forward to continued close co-operation with easyJet and yet more prospective route announcements in the months ahead.”

easyJet has flown over 50 million passengers since it launched operations from Belfast over 18 years ago, and over four million passengers in FY 2017. The airline’s operation continues to grow, having seen a 5.2% increase in capacity of seats offered from Belfast compared to the previous financial year.

The airline continues to be the largest carrier serving Northern Ireland, operating over 70% of flights from Belfast International Airport and almost 50% of all commercial passenger traffic across Northern Ireland.

Tickets are now on sale at www.easyJet.com

