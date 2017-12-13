Dynamic week in business for Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council: VIDEO REPORT

| December 13, 2017

ABC ENTERPRISE WEEK 2017 from SmartVideo on Vimeo.

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s recent Enterprise Week provided a dynamic programme of events for businesses across the Borough.

Supported by principal sponsor Ulster Bank, Enterprise Week 2017 explored how entrepreneurial thinking, networking, investment and innovation can bring new opportunities for the Borough.

Entrepreneurs, start-ups and existing businesses, were encouraged to unlock and expand their potential through a number of workshops, seminars and networking events.

Plans are already underway for Enterprise Week 2018, which Council hopes will build on the success of this year’s event.

