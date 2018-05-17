Doors officially opened at Maldron Hotel Belfast City by Lord Mayor

The doors were officially opened today on the latest addition to Dalata Hotel Group’s portfolio, Maldron Hotel Belfast City.

The ribbon was cut on the new four-star hotel, situated on Brunswick Street, by Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Nuala McAllister at an event attended by other local dignitaries, representatives of business, public sector and tourist organisations.

After a soft opening in early March, Maldron Hotel Belfast City has had an excellent start and has already found a willing audience from both business and tourist guests alike.

Maldron Hotel Belfast City is Dalata Hotel Group’s first opening this year and a further three hotels are due to open later this year. This is the group’s fourth hotel in Northern Ireland in a portfolio which includes Maldron Hotel at Belfast International Airport, Maldron Hotel in Londonderry and Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Nuala McAllister said: “We’re welcoming a record number of visitors to Belfast – so I’m delighted to see the Maldron Hotel Belfast City open its doors today. We’ve made a commitment in the Belfast Agenda to make sure that everyone in Belfast benefits from a thriving and prosperous economy, and the significant growth in tourism is helping to deliver on that objective.

“Tourism is boosting our economy and offering Belfast people rewarding career options. So I’d also like to pay tribute to the Dalata Hotel Group for their vision in partnering with us to deliver a Hotel Employment Academy to help people who are currently out of work develop their skills and find jobs.””

John Hennessy, Chairman of Dalata Hotel Group, said: “Maldron Belfast City has been built with the business and leisure markets both at the forefront of our minds. We are confident that we can offer an unrivalled level of hospitality and service for all our visitors in the years to come.”

Mike Gatt, General Manager at Maldron Hotel Belfast City, said: “We are delighted to officially open the Maldron Hotel Belfast City. Today marks the culmination of many months of work by our contractors and by hotel staff but we now have a hotel which we are all incredibly proud of.

“We have already had a hugely positive response from the customers who have stayed with us and we look forward to welcoming many more in the months and years ahead. Our city centre location, four-star comfort, state-of-the-art technology, high levels of service and best quality food and drink mark the hotel out as a great place to stay.”

“Maldron Hotel Belfast City is perfect for both business and leisure travel and we are able to provide an unrivalled level of service to everybody who stays with us.”

The hotel is situated in Belfast’s burgeoning Linen Quarter and retains close links to the industry.

Mike’s grandfather Harry Boyd worked in an adjacent building to the hotel when it was a linen wholesaler. To mark the association, Maldron Belfast City Hotel has named one of its conference rooms after Mr Boyd. Mike also has further association with the area as he attended the College of Business Studies which previously stood on the site.

The stylish new hotel boasts 237 bedrooms and five state-of-the-art meeting rooms. Complimentary high-speed fibre-optic Wi-Fi, 43” inch interactive plasma TVs, and USB wall plug-ins make the hotel the ideal technological hub for Belfast’s thriving business community.

More ventures are in the pipeline for Dalata Group with three new hotels comprising nearly 500 rooms due to open during 2018 in Dublin and Cork. In England, Maldron Hotel Newcastle, comprising 264 rooms, is scheduled to open in early 2019.

